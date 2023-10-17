We're currently experiencing technical issues displaying bills properly. We're sorry for any inconvenience and ask that you return later if you wish to download your bill.

As of: 5:06 AM, 10/17/23

As of: 5:06 AM, 10/17/23

Economic Development

Thinking of Michigan for a new site or expansion? We’ll work with you every step of the way. One of our business energy professionals will introduce you to key contacts and facilitate your progress for a solid start and promising future.

New Economic Development Rate for Michigan

Our innovative economic development rate makes Michigan competitive for your business growth. Whether you’re thinking of Michigan for a new energy ready site or expansion, we’ll work with you every step of the way.

Become a Supplier

Interested in doing business with us? Start here.

Clean Energy Now and for the Future

Explore Clean Energy

Energy Efficiency Incentives

Competitive Rates

Success Stories

Business Renewable Energy Program

Meet your carbon reduction goals with this program

Powerful Business Tools, Free to Your Small Business

Consumers Energy is offering your small business free unlimited business data

Free Industry-specific Business Intelligence

Free unlimited access to business data that will help you gain new insights on customers, competitors, and suppliers.

Check out the MEDC for grants, training and more

Valuable Grants, Training and More

Tap into the power of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for reimbursement grants, retention training and creative funding tools.

Pure Michigan Opportunity

Diverse Industry

 Diverse Industry

Michigan's diverse industries include advanced manufacturing, automotive/mobility, technology and more.

A State on the Move

 A State on the Move

Businesses are choosing Michigan for our diverse and abundant workforce, global supply chain assets and more.

A Strong Workforce

 A Strong Workforce

Michigan offers a world-class talent pool that ranks among the nation's best in total engineers, skilled trades workers and more.

Partner Spotlight

Flint and Genesee County in Michigan are well-positioned for success in semiconductor chip fab with affordable land and plenty of water.

Energy Ready Site Selection Center

Locate Certified Energy Ready Sites

Find Energy Ready Sites Through Our Interactive Map

Choose an Energy Ready Site

Browse our certified Energy Ready Site inventory for premium locations already primed to meet your unique energy needs.

Backed by strong relationships with state and local economic development agencies.

It pays to partner with us and choose an Energy Ready Site.

With over 1,600 acres, the Michigan Manufacturing Innovation Campus in Clinton County, near Lansing and Michigan State University, has electricity and natural gas readily available. The site will have access to 5 million gallons of water per day in 2026 and is a collaboration with Consumers Energy, Lansing Economic Area Partnership and Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Watch the video below for more details or explore sites and data from the MEDC.

 

economic development awards

More Success Stories

Michigan Drives for First Place in Site Readiness

See how Consumers Energy teams up with the MEDC and Walbridge to prepare shovel-ready sites.

Top Utility 2023

Top Utility 2023

Business Facilities Magazine recognizes Consumers Energy as a repeat Top Utility for Powering Business and offering innovative programs and expert assistance to attract businesses.

Paddle Power

Paddle Power

Learn how the Au Sable River Canoe Marathon helps build a cleaner Michigan and how we're partnering on energy ready sites in West Michigan.

Going Clean?

Going Clean?

Consumers Energy is focused on providing solutions for businesses. Michigan passed a groundbreaking economic development rate in 2021 that lets us compete with any state in the country.

Up with the Sun

Up with the Sun

See how we're joining Michigan communities to leave coal behind on the road to a net-zero future. Instead of eliminating coal as a fuel source by 2040 as originally planned, the company will stop by 2025.

Dairy Processing

A Fresh Look at Dairy Processing

A Fresh Look at Dairy Processing

See how an Energy Ready Site advanced development of a $555 million dairy processing center.

Michigan-based Consumers Energy is pioneering sustainability initiatives on behalf of both its natural gas and electric business.

Michigan-based Consumers Energy is pioneering sustainability initiatives on behalf of both its natural gas and electric business.

Top Utilities: Power Players

Top Utilities: Power Players

Business Facilities magazine names Consumers Energy among Top Utility Editor's Picks.

Pure Michigan Opportunity

Pure Michigan Opportunity

Talent pipeline and logistics infrastructure combined with proximity to large U.S. and Canada population and commerce centers make Michigan a great choice for relocation or expansion.

business economic development

Resilient and Responsive

Resilient and Responsive

Michigan overcomes a pandemic and historic flood to move business forward.

face shield

Energy and Beyond

Energy and Beyond

We're committed to helping small businesses, nonprofits and communities prosper—in energy and beyond—now more than ever.

grand rapids downtown skyline

Right Place Arrives at Right Time

Right Place Arrives at Right Time

See how we are working with The Right Place and others in Grand Rapids to help businesses during COVID-19.

Contact Us

View a map (PDF) of our Economic Development Managers by region.

Valerie Christofferson headshot

Valerie Christofferson

Director of Economic Development
Phone: 616-648-2777
Valerie.Christofferson@cmsenergy.com

Ray DeWinkle headshot

Ray De Winkle

Director of Business Customer Strategy & Growth
Phone: 616-530-4128
Raymond.DeWinkle@cmsenergy.com

Tyler DeBrabander

Tyler DeBrabander

Economic Development Program Manager
Phone: 517-231-9360
Tyler.DeBrabander@cmsenergy.com

michele eaton headshot

Michele Eaton

Economic Development Manager
Phone: 989-293-1841
Michele.Eaton@cmsenergy.com

Lisa Pung headshot

Lisa Pung

Economic Development Strategy & Competitiveness Manager
Phone: 517-582-4568
Lisa.Pung@cmsenergy.com

Corey Utley

Corey Utley

Economic Development Manager
Phone: 517-331-6442
Corey.Utley@cmsenergy.com

Bill Wadsworth headshot

Bill Wadsworth

Economic Development Manager
Phone: 231-499-8193
William.Wadsworth@cmsenergy.com

Scott Silverthorn

Economic Development Manager
Phone: 989-791-5622
Scott.Silverthorn@cmsenergy.com