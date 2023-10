Choose an Energy Ready Site

Browse our certified Energy Ready Site inventory for premium locations already primed to meet your unique energy needs.

Backed by strong relationships with state and local economic development agencies.



It pays to partner with us and choose an Energy Ready Site.

With over 1,600 acres, the Michigan Manufacturing Innovation Campus in Clinton County, near Lansing and Michigan State University, has electricity and natural gas readily available. The site will have access to 5 million gallons of water per day in 2026 and is a collaboration with Consumers Energy, Lansing Economic Area Partnership and Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Watch the video below for more details or explore sites and data from the MEDC